Assam Govt Job 2025 Cachar Judiciary Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various govt job under Cachar Judiciary Assam in 2025.

The Office of Legal Aid Defense Counsel System (LADCS) Cachar under Cachar Judiciary Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Receptionist –

cum- Data Entry Operator (Typist) and Office Peon

Name of post : Receptionist -cum- Data Entry Operator (Typist)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduation in any stream from a recognized University along with a 06 (Six)

months diploma/certificate course in Computers with proficiency in MS Office, Internet and Email. Candidate should also possess good verbal and written communication skills, and ability to work in

telecommunication systems

Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month

Age Limit : 18 years to 40 years as on 01-01-2025 (Age Relaxation as per Govt. rules)

Name of post : Office Peon

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Class VIII passed. Candidates who have passed HSSLC or above shall be ineligible to

apply.

Salary : Rs. 12500/- per month

Age Limit : 18 years to 40 years as on 01-01-2025 (Age Relaxation as per Govt. rules)

How to apply :

Candidates may send their duly filled applications in Standard Form of application (Assam Gazette Part IX) along with self attested photocopies of all the relevant testimonials and 02 (two) copies of recent passport size photographs to The Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Cachar, Court Road, Opp. District & Sessions Judges Court, Silchar, Assam, PIN-788001

The applicants have to submit their application in a sealed envelope in the “DROP Box” provided for the purpose in front of the premises of the office of The Chairman, District Legal Services Authority,

Cachar, Court Road, Opp. District & Sessions Judge Court, Silchar, Assam, PIN-788001.

The last date for receipt of application is August 13, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here