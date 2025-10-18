Assam Govt Job 2025 DC Office Sribhumi Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of administrative govt job in DC Office Sribhumi Assam in 2025.

The Office of District Commissioner (DC Office) Sribhumi Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of (i) Co-Ordinator & (ii) MIS /FRA Associate for smooth functioning of District Level Forests Right Act (FRA) cell, Sribhumi District in 2025.

Name of post : Co-ordinator (FRA)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

a. Master in Social Science/Social Work

b. Knowledge of basic IT/ Computer Applications

c. Experience: Minimum 5 years domain experience in any area of Rural Development & Tribal Welfare will be preferred.

Salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month

Age: Not more than 35 years.

Also Read : 10 beautiful WhatsApp Diwali 2025 wishes to forward to your friends & family

Name of post : MIS/ FRA Associate

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

a. B.Sc./BA in Statistics/ Mathematics/ Economics/ Social Science from reputed institution

b. Minimum a Diploma in Information Technology (IT)/ Computer Applications.

c. Experience :- Minimum 2 years domain experience in the area of large-scale data processing and management.

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Age: Not more than 35 years.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on on 22/10/2025 in D.C. office Campus/Premises, Sribhumi, Assam. Reporting time is from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with CV, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here