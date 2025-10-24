Assam Govt Job 2025 Dibrugarh University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of academic govt job in Dibrugarh University Assam in 2025.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of one Research Assistant and three Field Investigators for a consultancy project titled “Impact Assessment of the CSR project – Rupkathar Gaon Project (Phase-I and Phase-II) of Assam Gas Company Ltd.” at the Department of Economics in 2025.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification: Post Graduate in Social Science discipline (with minimum 55%).

Desirable qualification: NET/M.Phil./Ph.D.

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 3

Essential qualification: Post Graduate in Social Science discipline with minimum 55% marks

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 10,000/- per month

How to apply :

Interested candidates may send their applications along with scanned copies of marksheets and pass certificates from Class 10 onwards and all other relevant supporting documents and an updated bio-data (including e-mail ID and phone number) in a single pdf file via e-mail to [email protected] by 03.11.25.

Alternatively, candidates may post their applications, which should reach Prof. Amarjyoti Mahanta, Project Director & Professor, Department of Economics, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh, Assam-786004

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here