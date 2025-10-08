Assam Govt Job 2025 FREMAA Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of administrative govt job or career in FREMAA Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Flood and River Erosion Management Agency of Assam (FREMAA) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Project Management Specialist for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) aided project “Climate Resilient Brahmaputra Integrated Flood and Riverbank Erosion Risk Management Program (CRBIFRERMP)” in 2025.

Name of post : Project Management Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

M.E./M.Tech/B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc. in civil engineering or Master’s in Project Management/Business Administration or other relevant subjects like Economics/Accounting/Finance.

Candidates having advanced academic/professional qualifications in Project Management will be an added advantage.

Experience:

1. A minimum of 10 (ten) years of general experience with at least 05 (five) years in Project Implementation and Management/Monitoring and Evaluation/Design and Supervision Management of large Infrastructure development projects.

2. The incumbent has good experience in Project Management tools, preferably in MS Project, and

should have demonstrated understanding and experience of WBS working, identifying risks and

creating Milestones and deliverables to be achieved.

3. Demonstrated experience in Project Management and Project Reporting, including monitoring

activities, and developing Annual Work Plans and Budgets.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in the prescribed format available at FREMAA’s website along with scanned copies of a signed cover letter and supporting documents of age, qualification and experience.

They should send it via email to [email protected] & [email protected]

The subject line should be “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF PROJECT MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST ”

Last date for submission of applications is 22nd October, 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here