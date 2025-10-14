Assam Govt Job 2025 GMDWSB Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of administrative govt job in GMDWSB Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water & Sewerage Board (GMDWSB) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Grade IV (one position) in Project Implementation Unit (PIU) of South East Guwahati Water Supply Project (SEGWSP) in 2025. South East Guwahati Water Supply (SEGWSP) is a project, an urban initiative to provide 24×7 water supply to the households in the South East area of Guwahati under Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water & Sewerage Board (GMDW&SB) under the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs. A Project Implementation Unit (PIU) saw formation under GMDW&SB for implementing the SEGWSP. SEGWSP in its first phase have completed construction of three reservoirs and Transmission pipelines funded by Asian Development Bank. Construction of Barge Mounted Intake System, Construction of Raw Water Raising Mains, Construction of Water Treatment Plant, Construction of Water Storage Reservoirs and Distribution Networks are pipelined for completion of SEGWSP which is to be financed by New Development Bank (NDB).

Name of post : Grade IV

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Minimum 8th standard pass.

2. Minimum experience of 1 year in the same field. Candidates having other skills like driving, plumbing, cooking etc. shall get preference

Remuneration :

The employee will get a consolidated remuneration of Rs. 14000- Rs. 22000 /- per month in respect of his services. Taxes as applicable will be dealt with as per applicable law. Reimbursement of Travelling, Boarding & Lodging expenses for approved official tours as per the HR policy. The provision of leave would be as per the HR policy.

Age Limit : Age should not be more than 55 years as on 30th September, 2025

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 24th October 2025. Time is 11 AM. Venue is in 1st floor, Conference hall of SEGWSP, Guwahati Jal Board Office (GMDW&SB), Kharguli, Assam. Reporting time is 10 AM to 11 AM

How to apply :

Candidates should bring all the original and one xerox copy of testimonials and experience certificates for verification along with a copy of CV and valid photo ID Proof

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here