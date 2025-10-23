Assam Govt Job 2025 KRB Girls' College Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of administrative govt job in KRB Girls’ College Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Kamakhya Ram Barooah (KRB) Girls’ College Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Principal in 2025.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. A Master degree with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale where

grading system is followed from a recognized University.

2. A Ph.D. Degree from a recognized University.

3. Professor/ Associate Professor with a total service experience of at least 15 years of

teaching/ research in universities/ colleges and other institutions of Higher Education.

4. A minimum score as stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based on

performance Based Appraisal System (PBAS) as set in the UGC regulation in Appendix-I for

direct recruitment of Principals in Colleges.

5. A minimum of 10 research publication in peer reviewed of UGC listed Journal.

6. A minimum of 110 research score as per appendix- II at table-2 as per UGC regulation

2018.

7. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided at Master Degree Level for SC/ST/ Differently abled candidates. The eligibility marks of 55% (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) and relaxation of 5% to the categories mentioned above are permissible based on only the qualifying marks without including any grace marks.

Age Limit : The upper age limit is 55 years.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in DHE prescribed format along with a biodata, all self-attested testimonials, a demand draft of Rs. 5000/-(Rupees five thousand) only drawn in favour of the Principal, K.R.B. Girls’ College.

The applications must reach the Office of the Principal, K.R.B. Girls’ College, Bishnupur, Fatashil Ambari, P.S.- Bharalumukh, Guwahati – 781009, Dist.-Kamrup(M), Assam.

Last date for submission of applications is 2nd November 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here