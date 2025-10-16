Assam Govt Job 2025 Rangia TT College Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of teaching govt job in Rangia TT College Assam in 2025.

Rangia Teacher Training (TT) College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Assistant Professors in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

Disciplines :

1. Education / Perspectives in Education

2. Mathematics

3. Physical Science

4. Social Science

5. Art

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- plus per month against regular appointment

Eligibility Criteria : As per NCTE norms

How to apply :

Candidates may send their resumes online via email to [email protected] or offline to Principal, Rangia Teacher Training College, P.O.- Rangia, Dist. – Kamrup (Assam), PIN- 781354

Last date for receipt of applications is 24th October 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here