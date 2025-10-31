Assam Govt Job 2025 Sonapur College Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of administrative govt job in Sonapur College Assam in 2025.

Sonapur College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Principal in 2025.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. A Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever

grading system is followed from a recognized university.

2. A Ph.D Degree in concerned/ allied discipline(s) from a recognised university

3. Professor/ Associate Professor with a total experience of at least 15 years of teaching/ Research. The teaching / research experience should be in Universities/ Colleges or other institutions of Higher Education.

4. A minimum score as stipulated in the Academic Performance lndicator (APl) based on

Performance Based Appraisal System (PBAS) as set in the UGC Regulations in Appendix – lfor

direct recruitment of Principal in Colleges.

5. A minimum 10 Research Publications in peer reviewed or UGC listed Journals.

6. A minimum 110 research scores as per the Appendix – ll at table – 2 as per UGc Guidelines

2018.

7. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided at Master’s Degree level for the Sc/ST/Differently

abled (Physically and Visually differently abled) candidates. The eligibility marks of 55% (or

equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system followed) and relaxation of 5% to

the category mentioned above are permissible based on only the qualifying marks without

including any grace mark.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in the prescribed DHE format along with complete Bio-

data and self-attested all supporting testimonials from HSLC onwards.

They musy send it along with a Demand Draft for Rs. 5000/- (Five Thousand) only drawn in favour of Principal,5onapur College, payable at UCO Bank, Sonapur Branch (IFSC UCBA0000500).

The applications must reach the President, Governing Body, Sonapur College (Autonomous), Sonapur, PO. – Sonapur, Dist. – Kamrup (Metro) Pin – 782402

Last date for receipt of applications is 13th November 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here