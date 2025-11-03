Assam Govt Job 2025 Swachh Bharat Mission Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of administrative govt job in Mission Directorate, Swachh Bharat Mission – Grameen, Guwahati, Assam in 2025.

The Mission Directorate, Swachh Bharat Mission – Grameen, Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of State Procurement

Specialist in 2025.

Name of post : State Procurement Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering with a Master’s degree in Procurement/Business Administration/ Engineering Project Planning and Management or other related courses from

any Government recognized universities/institutions with demonstrated experience in procurement in all aspects of procurement of goods, non-consulting services, Works and

consulting services.

Experience:

a) At least 5 years general experience in procurement services. Experience of working with or

supporting government procurement will be an advantage.

b) Previous experience in processing high value contracts subject to international competition,

and in working with multi-sectoral teams are added advantages.

Age: Minimum 30 years and maximum 45 years of age as on 01-01-2025.

Additional Criteria :

a) A certificate on Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) on Public Procurement issued by

Finance Department, Govt. of Assam will be preferred.

b) Knowledge and excellent command in English along with Assamese and Hindi is desirable.

c) Excellent presentation skills, analytical and interpersonal abilities along with advocacy and

negotiation skills.

d) Computer proficiency and familiarity with MS Office (MS word, Excel, Power point).

Salary : Rs. 60,000/- per month

How to apply :

Interested applicants shall submit duly self-attested copies of all relevant documents (preferably in one single PDF) in the office email id: [email protected] of Mission Directorate, SBM-G, Hengrabari, Guwahati-36 on or before 9th November, 2025.

Documents in original as well as photocopies required at the time of interview:

Resume (with signed recent colour passport photo, email, mobile no.) Age Proof (HSLC Certificate/Admit Card) Copies of Certificates, Marksheets (HSLC onwards) Work experience letter/ Certificate Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Certificate if any Training Certificates/Computer proficiency certificates if any

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here