Assam Jobs 2025 AIIDC Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in AIIDC Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Assam Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (AIIDC) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Land Consultant (Individual) on Contractual Basis.

Name of post : Land Consultant (Individual)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 40,000- 45,000 per month, inclusive of all expenses and taxes

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline. Preference to candidates with background in Land Management, Survey, Civil Engineering, Geography, or Law.

Experience:

Minimum 5 years’ experience in land revenue, acquisition, allotment, mutation, or related work. Retired Circle Officer / Kanungo / Supervisor / Land & Revenue Officer / official from Government /PSU having relevant experience may also apply. Sound knowledge of Assam Land and Revenue Regulations, 1886, the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, and allied Acts/Rules. Working knowledge of Assamese and English; ability to handle digital land records, Dharitree and related portals, and MS Office.

Age Limit: Not exceeding 65 years as on the date of publication of this E?I.

How to apply :

Interested candidates may submit their Application / Curriculum Vitae (CV) along with self-attested copies of the following documents:

1. Educational qualification certificates.

2. Experience certificates / service records.

3. Proof of age and identity (PAN/Aadhaar).

4. Any other document supporting relevant expertise.

Applications may be submitted either in hard copy or through email

Hard copy submission: In a sealed envelope superscribed “EOI for Engagement of Land Consultant

(Individual)” addressed to: The Managing Director, Assam Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (AIIDC), Industrial Estate, Bamunimaidam, Guwahati-781021, Assam.

Email submission: [email protected].

Last Date of Submission – 20th November 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



