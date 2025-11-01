Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or jobs in BBCI Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Dr. B. Boroaah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Medical Officer in 2025.

Name of post : Medical Officer ‘E’ Intensivist (Critical Care)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 1,28,000/- to 1,52,000/- per month (commensurate with qualification & experience)

Qualification : D.M. (Critical Care) or equivalent OR M.D. / D.N.B. (Anaesthesia / General Medicine / Pulmonary Medicine / Pediatrics) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission.

How to apply :

Interested eligible candidates may submit their application in prescribed application format in PDF

format along with CV through e-mail to [email protected].

The application should accompany self-attested Xerox copies of relevant documents in proof of

educational qualification, experience, identity proof in the form of Aadhar card, Class 10th certificate for age proof and other relevant documents.

The last date for receipt of application is 07/11/2025 upto 5:00 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here