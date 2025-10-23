Applications are invited for recruitment of various non-teaching positions or jobs in SSA Dispur Assam in 2025.

Shrimanta Shankar Academy (SSA) Dispur Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Helper for Balvatika classes in 2025.

Name of post : Helper for Balvatika classes

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Candidates must be Class X passed (or equivalent) from a recognized board and should be more than 18 years of age.

2. Preference will be given to candidates having skill training or induction training in pre-school education. Please note that the role involves working with kids aged 3-6 years.

How to apply :

Interested candidates can send their resumes to [email protected]

For any queries, please contact Ankita Sarma, Administrative Coordinator at 6913527281 .