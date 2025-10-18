Assam Jobs 2025 DSWO Bongaigaon Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in DSWO Bongaigaon Assam in 2025.

The Office of District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) Bongaigaon Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Accounts Assistant and Data Entry Operator (IT PMMVY) on purely temporary and contractual basis under SANKALP: District Hub for Empowerment of Women (DHEW), Bongaigaon, under Mission Shakti, Ministry of Women & Child Development in 2025.

Name of post : Accounts Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate / diploma in accounts / other disciplines having accounts as a subject.

Experience : Atleast 3 years’ experience of working with the Government / Non-Government

organizations in related domain.

Salary : Rs. 19,000/- per month

Name of post : Data Entry Operator (IT PMMVY)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduation with working knowledge in computers / IT etc

Experience : Minimum of 3 years experience in data management, process documentation and web based reporting formats, at state or district level with Government or Non-Government / IT-Based organizations.

Salary : Rs. 10,400/- per month

Selection Procedure :

The selection process shall comprise of Written Test, Computer Efficiency Test and Personal interview.

How to apply :

The interested candidate may apply in a Standard Form of Application (Assam Gazette Part – IX). The applicants must submit their applications in a sealed envelop? clearly mentioning the post applied for at the top and addressed to the District Social Welfare Officer, Bongaigaon, Pin – 783380 near Swahid Bedi, Harimandir from 30th October to 13th November 2025, during office hours (up to 5:00 PM only).

The applicant must submit a duly filled application form along with self-attested copies of the following requisite documents:

(a) Three (3) recent passport-size photographs of the candidate

(b) Age proof (Age Limit of candidate – 21 Years to 38 Years as on date of advertisement), ID proof, Educational Qualification documents and Experience Certificate must be enclosed along with the application form.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here