Assam Jobs 2025 IASST Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or jobs in IASST Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates in 2025 for recruitment to the posts or jobs of one Veterinary Consultant (Veterinary Doctor) at Experimental Animal House Facility (AHF) in 2025. The appointment would be as consultant for ‘Tenure –1 year, which may be extended subject to satisfactory performance”.

Name of post : Veterinary Consultant (Veterinary Doctor)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Masters of Veterinary Science (M.V.Sc.) in any relevant field and Animal Husbandry with minimum 2 years’ experience in care, handling, breeding, and maintenance of laboratory animals’ particularly inbred/transgenic strains, or equivalent experience in professional practices.

Age Limit : The maximum age limits 45 Years with relaxation for candidates of reserved categories per Govt. of India rule.

Desirable:

PhD (Veterinary Science) with at least 2 years of experience working in a GLPlike experimental animal house facility, with handling experience of rodents using IVC, ACS, BDS, and a rodent anaesthesia chamber in a HVAC and BMS environment. Experience in the preparation of SOPs as per GLP/ regulatory norms.

Job Roles :

The veterinarian must involve in the primary care and monitoring of the health status of the animals (four types of animals viz, Albino rats (Wistar), albino Mice (Swiss), Guinea Pigs (Duncan Hartley), and Rabbits (New Zealand white) in the GLP like animal house facility of IASST.

Remuneration: Rs. 65000 to 80,000/- pm (consolidated) based on experience and

qualifications

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 10th November 2025 from 10.30 PM onwards. The venue is in Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), Paschim Boragaon, Garchuk, Vigyan Path, Guwahati-781035

How to apply :

Candidate appearing for interview must come with the original and xerox copy (one) of academic, experience certificate and other testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here