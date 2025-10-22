Assam Jobs 2025 Kendriya Vidyalaya Mangaldoi Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Kendriya Vidyalaya Mangaldoi Assam in 2025.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Mangaldoi Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Vocational Instructor for session 2025-26 under the PM SHRI Scheme.

Name of post : Vocational Instructor

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification : ?.? / ?.??ch Electronic & Communication Engineering. Minimum One Year Experience in the relevant field

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month may be given to the instructor engaged from PM SHRI fund.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 27th October 2025. Registration time is 9 AM to 10 AM. Venue is in PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Mangaldoi, Assam

Job Roles :

Functioning of ATL/ Vocational Lab: To conduct the Teaching Learning process through lab and activities of the students inside the ATL Lab.

Handholding of Students: ATL Lab instructor will hand hold and prepare the students for various events/exhibitions/competitions etc.

Maintain ATL/Vocational Lab: Support the ATL/Vocational Lab incharge in maintenance of assets of ATL/Vocational Lab.

Assisting Students in Hackathon Activities: Provide technical support.

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here