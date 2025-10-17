Assam Jobs 2025 National Institute of Design Jorhat Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in National Institute of Design Jorhat Assam in 2025.

National Institute of Design Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Hindi Translator-cum-Typist on contractual basis in 2025.

Name of post : Hindi Translator-cum-Typist

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Graduation in Hindi from a recognized University with English as a subject/elective subject/

medium of examination at 10 plus 2

Desirable Experience : Two years’ experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa

Upper Age Limit : 35 years as on last date of submission of application.

Remuneration: Rs 30,000/- per month.

How to apply :

Interested candidates may submit their applications by sending their CV/Resume along with self-attested copies of the relevant educational qualification, experience etc. to the email id [email protected]

Last Date of submission of application: 09.11.2025, up to 5:00 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here