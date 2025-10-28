Assam Jobs 2025 SIPE Law College Dibrugarh Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in SIPE Law College Dibrugarh Assam in 2025.

SIPE Law College Dibrugarh Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Principal and Vice Principal in 2025.

Name of posts :

Principal

Vice Principal

No. of posts :

Principal : 1

Vice Principal : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Candidates must possess doctorate degree in law as per UGC norms.

Salary : Negotiable

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 22.11.25, Saturday from 10.00 am onwards at College Campus, SIPE Law College, Jail Road, Khalihamari, Dibrugarh-786001

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications with photocopies of testimonials including recent photograph to the Director, SIPE Law College, Jail Road, Khalihamari, Dibrugarh-786001, Assam within 18th November 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here