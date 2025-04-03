Assam Jobs Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various academic positions or jobs in Dibrugarh University Assam in 2025.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Assistant (PA) under an ANRF India funded research project titled: “Catalytic Site Modulation in Atomically Dispersed Noble/NonNoble Metals on Nanostructured Semiconductor Matrices for Sustainable Photo- and Electrocatalysis” in 2025. The project will be carried out at the Department of Chemistry, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh, Assam. Duration of the project is three years (2025–2028). Dibrugarh University, the easternmost University in India, came into being in 1965 consequent upon the provisions of the Dibrugarh University Act, 1965, enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is a leading research and innovation driven University that acts as a spatial slot to configure the socio-cultural dynamics of North East India.The University encourages myriad enterprises that harbour on a constellation of thinking, theorizing, and reflection. Dibrugarh University is one of the educational centres of excellence, seeking to amalgamate multi-disciplinary fields with numerous theoretical perspectives, the realm of cultural diversity with the praxis of knowledge, and region-specific issues with a global horizon. The University has a prolific and productive industrial academia interface. It has strong global links in teaching and research programmes. The University offers dynamic educational experiences that prepare the next generation to lead and make a difference and thus contribute to the society at large.

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(i) Bachelor’s degree with Honours in Chemistry and Physics and Mathematics as subsidiary subjects.

(ii) Minimum 60% marks in aggregate.

Maximum age limit: 28 years.

Desirable Qualifications:

(i) Hands-on experience with spectroscopic instruments.

(ii) Candidates having prior experience in chemical synthesis through internships or project work will get preference.

Fellowship Details:

Monthly Fellowship: Rs. 27,000 (fixed) for three years.

House Rent Allowance (HRA): As per government norms.

How to apply :

Candidates should send their application along with an updated bio-data (including a recent photograph, email ID, and phone number) via email to the Principal Investigator at [email protected] or [email protected]

Deadline for application submission: April 22, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here