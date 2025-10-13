Applications are invited for recruitment of 98 vacant positions or career in AVNL in 2025.

Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Technicians in 2025.

Name of post : Junior Technician (Contract) (Operator Material Handling Equipment)

No. of posts : 55

Qualification & Experience : NAC/NTC/STC in Crane Operations (or) Class X Equivalent Board Examinations with Driving License for Heavy Vehicles and with minimum of 02 years’ experience in handling Crane Operations.

Name of post : Junior Technician (Contract) (Rigger)

No. of posts : 25

Qualification & Experience : NAC/NTC/STC in Rigger (or) Class X equivalent Board Examinations with minimum of 02 years’ experience in loading and unloading in a large industry whose turnover is above 500 Cr.

Name of post : Junior Technician (Contract) (Heat Treatment Operator)

No. of posts : 8

Qualification & Experience : NAC/NTC/STC in Forger and Heat Treater

Name of post : Junior Technician (Contract) (Fitter Auto Electric)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification & Experience : NAC/NTC/STC in Auto Electrician

Name of post : Junior Technician (Contract) (Sand & Shot Blaster)

No. of posts : 6

Qualification & Experience : Class X equivalent Board Examinations with minimum of 02 years’ experience in Shot Blasting in an industry.

How to apply :

Candidates may send the hard copy of duly filled in application along with scanned self-attested copies of evidence of proof of age, qualification and experience, last drawn pay including level/grade or CTC as applicable etc.

The application, complete in all respect together with the required fee should be sent ONLY through ORDINARY POST only to The Chief General Manager, Heavy Vehicles Factory, Avadi, Chennai – 600 054 super-scribing the envelope with the Name of the post applied and Advertisement No. HVF/RG/FTB/RECT/JTC/2025/06 and Post Bag No.01.

Last date for receipt of application at HVF is 3rd November 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



