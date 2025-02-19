Applications are invited for recruitment of 4000 vacant positions or career in Bank of Baroda in 2025.

Bank of Baroda is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Apprentices under Apprentices Act 1961 in 2025. Bank of Baroda is a banking and financial services company in Vadodara (earlier known as Baroda) in Gujarat, India. The bank came into being under the Maharaja of Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III on 20 July 1908. The bank, along with 13 other major commercial banks of India, was nationalised on 19 July 1969, by the Government of India and has been designated as a profit-making public sector undertaking (PSU).

Name of post : Apprentice

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 4000

Qualification :

Graduation Degree in any Discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualifications recognized by the Central Government

Stipend :

Metro / Urban Branches : Rs.15,000/- per month

Rural / Semi-Urban Branches : Rs.12,000/- per month

Age Limit : Minimum 20 years & Maximum 28 years

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read : Who are the entrepreneurs who impressed the Sharks with their innovative mission on period care for women?

How to apply :

Candidates should mandatorily first register themselves, if eligible, in the Apprenticeship portals of Government of India viz NATS portal https://nats.education.gov.in (Navigate to the “Student Register/Login” section) and NAPS portal https://www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in

Those registered on NATS portal will have to go to https://nats.education.gov.in/student_type.php and login into the portal using their user id and password. After login into the portal the candidate has to apply for Apprenticeship as per the Advertisement published by “Bank of Baroda” by going to the section “Apply against advertised vacancies”

Those registered on NAPS portal will have to go to https://www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in/apprenticeship/opportunity . Next, type “Bank of Baroda” in the section “Search By Establishment Name” and apply accordingly.

Last date for Submission of Application: 11.03.2025

Application Fees :

Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) candidates : Rs.400/- plus GST

Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Female candidates : Rs.600/- plus GST

General, EWS and Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates : Rs.800/- plus GST

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here