Bank of Baroda is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Managers in various disciplines in 2025.

Name of post : Manager- Credit Analyst

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree/Diploma with Specialization in Finance or equivalent to Finance

OR

CA / CMA / CS / CFA

Experience : Minimum 03 Years work experience in Credit in any Public / Private / Foreign Banks / NBFC in India

Name of post : Senior Manager- Credit Analyst

No. of posts : 25

Qualification : Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree/Diploma with Specialization in Finance or equivalent to Finance

OR

CA / CMA / CS / CFA

Experience : Minimum 06 Year Experience in Credit in any Public / Private / Foreign Banks/ Financial Institutions in India

Name of post : Chief Manager- Credit Analyst

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree/Diploma with Specialization in Finance or equivalent to Finance

OR

CA / CMA / CS / CFA

Experience : Minimum 08 Year Experience in Credit in any Public / Private / Foreign Banks/ Financial Institutions in India

Name of post : Senior Manager C&IC – Relationship Manager

No. of posts : 16

Qualification : Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree/Diploma with Specialization in Finance or equivalent to Finance

OR

CA / CMA / CS / CFA

Experience : Minimum 06 Year Experience in Public / Private / Foreign Banks/ Financial Institutions with at least 2 years exposure in Sales /Relationship Management in Corporate Credit

Name of post : Chief Manager C&IC – Relationship Manager

No. of posts : 16

Qualification : Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree/Diploma with Specialization in Finance or equivalent to Finance

OR

CA / CMA / CS / CFA

Experience : Minimum 08 Year Experience in Public / Private / Foreign Banks/ Financial Institutions with at least 2 years exposure in Sales /Relationship Management in Corporate Credit

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://bankofbaroda.bank.in/

Last date for Submission of Application & Payment of fees: 30.10.2025

Application fees:

Rs.850/- (Inclusive of GST) + Payment Gateway Charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates

Rs.175/- (Inclusive of GST)+ Payment Gateway Charges for SC, ST, PWD, ESM/DESM & Women

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here