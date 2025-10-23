Applications are invited for recruitment of 47 vacant positions or career in BEL in 2025.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 47 vacant positions or jobs of Trainee Engineers in 2025.

Name of post : Trainee Engineer

No. of posts : 47

Qualification :

B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc Engineering (4-year course)/M.E/M.Tech in (Electronics / Electronics & Communication / Electronics & Telecommunication/ Telecommunication / Communication /Electrical / Electrical & Electronics / Computer Science /Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Engineering/ Computer Science & Engineering (Data Science)/Information Science/Information Technology) or MCA (Master of Computer Application)

Upper Age Limit : 28 years as on 01.10.2025

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://bel-india.in/

Last date for On-line registration & Submission of application by candidates is 5th November 2025

Application Fees :

Rs.150/- + 18% GST. Candidates belonging to PwBD, SC and ST categories are exempted from payment of application fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here