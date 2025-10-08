Applications are invited for recruitment of 30 vacant positions or career in BEL in 2025.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT) and Technician C in 2025.

Name of post : Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT)

No. of posts : 15

Discipline wise vacancies :

Electronics / Electronics & Communications : 6

Mechanical : 8

Electrical : 1

Qualification : 3 Years Diploma in Engineering from a recognized Institution. General / OBC (NCL) / EWS candidates should have secured minimum 60% aggregate marks, SC / ST / PwBD candidates should have secured minimum 50% aggregate marks in the essential qualification exam

Pay Scale: Rs.24,500- 3%-Rs.90,000/- + admissible allowances

Name of post : Technician C

No. of posts : 15

Discipline wise vacancies :

Fitter : 4

Electronics Mechanic : 7

Machinist : 2

Electrician : 2

Qualification : SSLC + ITI + One Year National Apprenticeship Certificate course in the relevant trade. General / OBC(NCL) / EWS candidates should have secured minimum 60% aggregate

marks, SC / ST / PwBD candidates should have secured minimum 50% aggregate marks in

essential qualification exam.

Pay Scale: Rs.21,500/-3%-Rs.82,000/- + admissible allowances.

How to apply :

Candidates who meet the above requirement may fill in the application form using Online link

https://jobapply.in/BEL2025HYDEATTech.

Last date of application is 29.10.2025

Application Fees :

Candidates belonging to GEN/OBC(NCL)/EWS category must pay an application fee of

Rs. 500 + 18% GST i.e Rs.590/-.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here