Applications are invited for recruitment of 340 vacant positions or career in BEL in 2025.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Probationary Engineer in 2025.

Name of post : Probationary Engineer

No. of posts : 340

Discipline wise vacancies :

Electronics : 175

Mechanical : 109

Computer Science : 42

Electrical : 14

Eligibility Criteria : B.E / B.Tech / B.Sc Engineering Graduate in relevant disciplines

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1258/96116/Index.html

Last Date of submission of Online Application with Fee through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking/Wallets/UPI is 14th November 2025

Application Fees :

The application fee is Rs.1000/- + GST for General/OBC (NCL)/EWS candidates. SC/ST/PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of application fee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here