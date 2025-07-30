Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical and medical positions or career in BEML in 2025.

BEML Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Managers and Consultants in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Deputy General Manager-Engine Assembly

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : First Class Degree in Mechanical/ Thermal / Automobile Engineering from a recognized University / Institution.

Experience : The ideal candidate should have a Min 16 Years of Post Qualification Experience

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Manager / Sr. Manager- Tooling

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : First Class Degree in Mechanical Engineering with M.Tech/ PGD in Tool Engineering

Experience : The ideal candidate should have a Min 08 Years of Post Qualification Experience (for

Manager position) or Min 11 Years of Post Qualification Experience (for Sr.Manager position) in the relevant field of Tool Engineering in large Auto/ Rail/ Aerospace/ Heavy Engineering / Manufacturing Industry

Name of post : Assistant Manager / Manager- Raj Bhasha / Official Language

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : First Class fulltime Master’s Degree in Hindi or its equivalent from any recognized

university with English as a subject at the Degree Level. Proficiency of Hindi typing and Computer Skills. Preference will be given to those having Ph.D. in Hindi.

Experience : The ideal candidate should have a Min 04 Years of Post Qualification Experience for

Asst Manager position and Min 08 Years of Post Qualification Experience for Manager position.

Name of post : Assistant Manager / Manager- R&D Maritime

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : First Class Engineering Degree Mechanical / Naval Architecture from a recognized

University / Institution. Degree in Naval Architecture will be preferred.

Experience : The ideal candidate should have Min 04 Years of Post Qualification Experience

Name of post : Assistant Manager -Pediatrician

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : First Class Degree in MBBS with DCH/ MD/ DNB from MCI recognised Institute/

College

Experience : The ideal candidate should have a minimum of 4 years of professional experience from a recognized hospitals/Nursing homes.

Name of post : Assistant Manager – General Physician

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : First Class Degree in MBBS with MD / DNB (General Medicine) degree from MCI recognised Institution/ College.

Experience : The ideal candidate should have a minimum of 4 years of professional experience from a recognized hospitals/Nursing homes.

Name of post : Consultants

No. of posts : 8

Discipline wise vacancies :

Physician : 1

Dermatologist : 2

ENT Surgeon : 2

General Surgeon : 2

Radiologist : 1

Qualification : The candidate should be a MBBS graduate with MD/DNB /MS /DLO/ DMRD from MCI recognised Institution/ College in the relevant speciality/discipline

Experience : Minimum 3 years of post-qualification experience from any Govt/ Pvt hospitals as full

time/part time Doctor

How to apply :

The candidates can register and apply on-line in BEML Ltd. Career page at https://recruitment.bemlindia.in. The on-line registration site would be available till 1730 Hrs on 5th of August, 2025. The printout of the application so submitted online has to be sent by post/ courier along with the other documents mentioned below so as to reach the BEML Recruitment Team on or before 8th of August 2025. The envelope with documents should reach the Senior Manager (Corporate Recruitment), Recruitment Cell, BEML Soudha, No. 23/1, 4th Main, S R Nagar

Bangalore – 560027 latest by 8th of August 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Link 1, Link 2