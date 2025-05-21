Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in Bharat Petroleum in 2025.

Bharat Petroleum is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Experienced Professionals in 2025. Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy. Bharat Petroleum’s Refineries at Mumbai, Kochi and Bina have a combined refining capacity of around 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, fuel stations, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 23,500+ Fuel Stations, over 6,200+ LPG distributorships, 500+ Lubes distributorships, 80 POL storage locations, 54 LPG Bottling Plants, 79 Aviation Service Stations, 5 Lube blending plants and 5 cross-country pipelines. Bharat Petroleum is integrating its strategy, investments, environmental and social ambitions to move towards a sustainable planet. The company has Electric vehicle charging stations at 6500+ Fuel Stations. With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing an ecosystem?and a roadmap to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040, in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting several initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With ‘Energising Lives’ as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum’s vision is to be an admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology.

Name of post : Experienced Professionals

Disciplines :

HR WAY SIDE AMENITIES CONSUMER RETAILING DIGITAL BUSINESS BRAND/ PUBLIC RELATIONS INFORMATION SYSTEMS FINANCE LEGAL BHARAT PETRORESOURCES LTD CORPORATE STRATEGY COMPANY SECRETARY RENEWABLES RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT PETROCHEMICALS BIOFUELS NEW PROJECTS – REFINERY MEDICAL OFFICER

Eligibility Criteria : As per Bharat Petroleum norms

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/bpclmar25/

Online applications will be accepted from 21st May to 20th June 2025 23:59 hours and no other mode of application will be accepted.

Application Fees :

SC, ST & PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

UR, OBC-NCL and EWS candidates are required to pay a Non-Refundable Amount of Rs. 1180/- +

payment gateway charges if any (Application fee of Rs. 1000/- + GST@18% i.e. Rs. 180/- + payment

gateway charges if applicable).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here