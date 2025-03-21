Applications are invited for recruitment of 199 vacant posts or career in BHU in 2025.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Clerk in 2025.Banaras Hindu University is an internationally reputed temple of learning in the holy city of Varanasi. This Creative and innovative university came into being under the great nationalist leader, Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya, in 1916 with cooperation of great personalities like Dr Annie Besant, who claimed it as the University of India. Banaras Hindu University came into being under the Parliamentary legislation – B.H.U. Act 1915. BHU saw a stellar role in the independence movement and rose to the position of the greatest center of learning in India. It has produced many great freedom fighters and builders of modern India and has immensely contributed to the progress of the nation through a large number of renowned scholars, artists, scientists and technologists who have graced its portals. The area of the main campus of this premiere Central University is 1300 acres. It has well maintained roads, extensive greenery, a temple, an air strip and buildings which are an architectural delight

Name of post : Junior Clerk

No. of posts : 199

Essential Qualification:

Second Class Graduate with at least six months of training on the use of Computer for Office Automation, Book keeping and word processing from a certified Institution or Second Class Graduate with Diploma in Computer recognized by AICTE.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website http://www.bhu.ac.in/rac.

Last Date for Online submission of Application form and Application Fee payment: 17.04.2025 upto 5:00 p.m.

Applicants may send the downloaded application form along with the enclosures to the Office of the Registrar, Recruitment & Assessment Cell, Holkar House, BHU, Varanasi -221005 (U.P.)

Last Date for submission of hard copy of Application form along with enclosures is 22.04.2025

Application Fees :

A non-refundable Application Fee of Rs. 500/- by the candidates of UR, EWS and OBC categories. No application fees is chargeable from the candidates of SC, ST, PwBDs categories and women candidates. The application fee is to be paid through the payment gateway in online application through Internet Banking/Debit Card/Credit Card/UPI

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here