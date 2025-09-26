Applications are invited for recruitment of 11 vacant positions or jobs in BIS in 2025.

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Deputy Directors on deputation basis in 2025.

Name of post : Deputy Director (Administration & Finance)

No. of posts : 3

Eligibility Criteria :

a) i) Officers holding analogous post on regular basis;

or

ii) Officers with five years’ regular service in the level-10 (Rs. 56100-177500) in the pay matrix and possessing five years’ experience in the field of Administration /Finance.

b) Educational & other qualification required for the post:

For Deputy Director (Administration):

(i) Master of Business Administration (with Personnel specialization) of two years’ duration from

a recognized university/ All India Council for Technical Education approved Institution;

or

(ii) Post Graduate Degree/ Post Graduate Diploma in Personnel Management / Human Resource

Management of two years’ duration from a recognized university/ All India Council for Technical Education approved Institution;

or

(iii) Degree in law from a recognized university/ Bachelor of law; and

(iv) Eight years’ experience in the field of personnel management, out of which five years shall be

in a senior position in Central/ State/ Union Territory Government or Statutory/ Autonomous Body/ Public Sector Undertaking/ reputed Government agency

For Deputy Director (Finance):

(i) Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University;

(ii) Chartered Accountant/ Cost & Works Accountant/ Subordinate Accounts Service Accountant/ Master of Business Administration (with finance specialization);

(iii) Eight years’ experience in accounts work, out of which five years shall be in a senior position in Central/ State/ Union Territory Government or Statutory/ Autonomous Body/ Public Sector Undertaking/ reputed Government agency.

Name of post : Deputy Director (Marketing & Consumer Affairs)

No. of posts : 6

Eligibility Criteria :

a) i) Officers holding analogous post on regular basis;

or

ii) Officers with five years’ regular service in the level-10 (Rs.56100-177500) in the pay matrix.

b) Educational & other qualifications required for the post:

i) Masters of Business Administration (Marketing) or Master’s Degree or Post Graduate Diploma in Mass Communication or Master’s Degree or Post Graduate Diploma in Social Work from a recognized University/Institution; and

ii) Five years’ experience in the field of Marketing / Mass Communication / Social Work in Central Government/ State Government/ Union Territory Government/ Statutory/ Autonomous Body/ Public Sector Undertaking/ reputed Government agency

Name of post : Deputy Director (Publication)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

a) i) Officers holding analogous post on regular basis;

or

ii) Officers with Five years’ regular service in the level-10 (Rs.56100-177500) in the pay matrix.

b) Educational & other qualifications required for the post:

i) Bachelor’s Degree in Science or Arts from a recognized university;

ii) Diploma in Printing Technology/Publication from a recognized institution; and

iii) At least five years’ experience in responsible capacity in a well-established publishing/printing house of technical and scientific publications of which five years’ shall be in a senior position in Central Government/ State Government / Union Territory Government/ Statutory/ Autonomous Body/ Public Sector Undertaking/ reputed Government agency.

Name of post : Deputy Director (Hindi)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

(a) (i) Officers holding analogous posts on regular basis;

(ii) Officers with five years’ regular service in the level-10 (Rs.56100-177500) in the pay matrix.

Educational & other qualifications required for the post:

(i) Master’s Degree/Post Graduate Degree or equivalent of a recognized University in Hindi with English as a subject at the Degree level;

or

(ii) Master’s Degree/Post Graduate Degree or equivalent of a recognized University in English with Hindi as a subject at the Degree level;

or

(iii) Master’s Degree/Post Graduate Degree or equivalent of a recognized University in any subject with Hindi and English as subjects at the Degree level;

or

(iv) Master’s Degree/Post Graduate Degree or equivalent of a recognized University in any subject with English/Hindi medium and Hindi/English as subjects at the Degree level.

How to apply :

The candidates, irrespective of any category, who fulfill the eligibility criteria required for the posts, as detailed above, may send their applications THROUGH PROPER CHANNEL in the prescribed proforma, given in Annexure II, so as to reach to Director (Establishment), Bureau of Indian Standards, Manak Bhavan, 9, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, New Delhi- 110002 along with attested copies of certificates relating to age, caste/category, qualifications and experience within 45 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the ‘Employment News’/Rozgar Samachar. The application should be sent only by Speed Post in the envelope superscribing “The application for the post of………………………………………………………. (name of the post applied for) on Deputation”.

