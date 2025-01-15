Applications are invited for recruitment of over 400 vacant positions or career in BRO in 2025.

Border Roads Organization (BRO) is inviting applications from eligible male candidates for recruitment to the post or career of MSW in various disciplines in its General Engineer Reserve Force in 2025.

Name of post : MSW (Cook)

No. of posts : 153

Qualification :

(i) Matriculation from a recognized Board or equivalent;

(ii) Should qualify in proficiency test in the trade to be conducted by Border Roads Organization.

(iii) Should qualify physical tests as per Border Roads Organization guidelines.

(iv) Should meet physical and medical standards as per Border Roads Organization guidelines.

Name of post : MSW (Mason)

No. of posts : 172

Qualification :

(i) Matriculation from a recognized Board or equivalent;

(ii) Possessing certificate of Building construction/Bricks Mason from Industrial Training Institute/ Industrial Trade Certificate/National Council for training in the vocational Trades/State Council for Vocational Training.

OR,

Passed certificate Class II for Mason as laid down in Defence Service Regulations, (Qualification regulations, for Soldiers) from office of Records/Centres or similar establishment of Defence.

(iii) Should qualify in proficiency test in the trade to be conducted by Border Roads Organization.

(iv) Should qualify physical tests as per Border Roads Organization guidelines.

(v) Should meet physical and medical standards as per Border Roads Organization guidelines.

Name of post : MSW (Blacksmith)

No. of posts : 75

Qualification :

(i) Matriculation from a recognized Board or equivalent;

(ii) Possessing certificate of Blacksmith or forge technology or heat transfer technology or Sheet Metal worker certificate from Industrial Training Institute/Industrial Trade Certificate/National Council for Training in the Vocational Trades/State Council for Vocational Training.

OR

Passed class 2 course for Blacksmith as laid down in Defence Service Regulations, (Qualification Regulations for Soldiers) from office of Records or Centres or similar establishment of Defence.

(iii) Should qualify in proficiency test in the trade to be conducted by Border Roads Organization.

(iv) Should qualify physical tests as per Border Roads Organization guidelines.

(v) Should meet physical and medical standards as per Border Roads Organization guidelines.

Name of post : MSW (Mess Waiter)

No. of posts : 11

Qualification :

(i) Matriculation from a recognised Board or equivalent;

(ii) Should qualify in proficiency test in the respective trade

(iii) Should qualify physical tests as per Border Roads Organization guidelines.

(iv) Should meet physical and medical standards as per Border Roads Organization guidelines.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format along with relevant documents by post to GREF Centre, Dighi Camp, Pune-411015

Last date of receipt of application for state of Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Ladakh Division of the State Jammu & Kashmir, Lahaul and Spiti District and Pangi Sub-Division of Chamba District of the State Himachal Pradesh, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep is 11th March whereas for other states it is 24th February 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here