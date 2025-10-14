Applications are invited for recruitment of 391 vacant positions or career in BSF in 2025.

Border Security Force (BSF) is inviting applications from eligible sportspersons for recruitment of 391 vacant positions or career of Constable (General Duty) in 2025.

Name of post : Constable (General Duty)

No. of posts : 391 [Male : 197, Female : 194]

Educational Qualification : Matriculation or its equivalent from recognized board

Sports Qualification :

Players who have participated or won medal(s) in the level of competition given at Para 4(b) of

this advertisement during last two years from the closing date of Advertisement will only be

considered

Individual event (International/National) : The sportsman who have participated or won

medal(s) in any International Sports events recognized by International Olympic Association

as a member of the Indian team during last 2 years from the closing date of advertisement, or

players who have won medal(s) in any National Games/ Championship/ National Open Championship recognized by Indian Olympic Association, Sports Federation of (concerned

sports) in Junior National Level Championship/ Championship held between 04/11/2023 till 04/11/2025.

Team Event (International / National) : In the team event, sportsperson who have won any medal in National Games / National Championship both (Junior and senior)/ Any recognized sports meet of respective Federation / Association recognized by the Ministry of youth affairs and sports or conducted by the Indian Olympic Association during the period of from 04/11/2023 till 04/11/2025 while representing state / UI/ Sports Control Board, Sports person should be the playing member of

the team. However, this condition does not apply to medals won in international tournament.

Pay Scale : Level -3 Rs. 21,700-69,100/- and other allowances admissible to Central Government employee from time to time under the rule.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the BSF Recruitment website https://rectt.bsf.gov.in

Online application mode will be opened w.e.f. 16/10/2025 at 00:01 AM and will be closed on 04/11/2025 at 11 :59 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here