Applications are invited for recruitment of 35 vacant positions or career in Canara Bank Securities Limited in 2025.
Canara Bank Securities Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Officers and Trainees in 2025.
Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!
Name of posts :
GENERAL RECRUITMENT PROJECT 2025-2026
- CFO – Chartered Accountant/ICWA/MBA FINANCE
- Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
- Institutional Dealer
- Research, Marketing, Compliance, Surveillance
- Marketing
- Junior Officer on Contract – Marketing
- Depository Participant Relationship Manager – Trainee
SPECIAL RECRUITMENT DRIVE 2025-2026 (BACKLOG SC,ST & OBC )
- Compliance
- Surveillance
- Marketing
- DPRM Trainee
No. of posts :
GENERAL RECRUITMENT PROJECT 2025-2026
Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!
- CFO – Chartered Accountant/ICWA/MBA FINANCE : 1
- Company Secretary & Compliance Officer : 1
- Institutional Dealer : 1
- Research, Marketing, Compliance, Surveillance : 3
- Marketing : 3
- Junior Officer on Contract – Marketing : 1
- Depository Participant Relationship Manager – Trainee : 25
SPECIAL RECRUITMENT DRIVE 2025-2026 (BACKLOG SC,ST & OBC )
- Compliance : 1
- Surveillance : 1
- Marketing : 1
- DPRM Trainee : 25
Eligibility Criteria :
CFO : Qualified Chartered Accountant (ICAI)/ICWA/MBA Finance. Minimum 1-3 year’s experience
in the relevant area, preferably in any equity broking firm/company
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer : Minimum 50% or equivalent grade in Graduation in any
stream from a Recognized University and Qualified Company Secretary (ICSI). Those having LLB or LLM degree will be preferred. Minimum 2 years of experience in Public/ Private organization as
company secretary
Institutional Dealer : Degree with minimum score of 50% marks in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent qualification recognized as such by Central Government. Minimum 3 to 5
years of experience in equity brokerage houses in dealing functions. Out of that, at least 2
year in Institutional Dealing preferred
Surveillance : Degree with minimum score of 50% marks in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent qualification recognized as such by Central Government. Minimum 0.5 to 1
years of experience in equity brokerage houses in Surveillance Functioning, Having sound knowledge about Capital market & its Regulations
Compliance : Degree with minimum score of 50% marks in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent qualification recognized as such by Central Government. Minimum 1.5-3
years of experience in equity brokerage houses in Back office Functionalities
Research : MBA – Finance from a recognized institute or CFA . Minimum 2 years of experience with
equity broker/financial Institution/ research house in the relevant field
Marketing : Graduate in any stream from a recognized University having secured minimum 50% marks. Minimum 1.5 to 3 years’ experience in Public/ Private organization in the relevant field
Junior Officer on Contract – Marketing : Graduate in any stream from a recognized University having secured minimum 50% marks. Minimum 1.5 to 3 years’ experience in marketing
Depository Participant Relationship Manager – Trainee : Graduate in any stream from a recognized University having secured minimum 50% marks. Freshers can apply
How to apply :
Candidates have to submit the online or physical application at the link available in the careers option on the website https://www.canmoney.in/careers
Self attested Copies of the following documents are to be enclosed to the application :
1. Birth Certificate / SSC / SSLC certificate with DOB.
2. Copies of the mark sheets & certificates from SSC/SSLC/X STD,
3. PUC/10+2/Intermediate, Graduation & other qualifications etc.
4. Copies of experience certificates
5. Copy of Caste Certificate in prescribed format in case of S C , S T & OBC category candidates (formats available in the website)
6. Any other relevant documents
Address for sending physical applications if any- THE GENERAL MANAGER, HR DEPARTMENT,
CANARA BANK SECURITIES LTD, 7TH FLOOR, MAKER CHAMBER III NARIMAN POINT
MUMBAI – 400021
Last date for receipt of application along with copy of relevant Documents is 31.07.2025
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here