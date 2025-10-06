Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Coal India Limited in 2025.

Coal India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for its units Coal Gas India Limited (CGIL) and Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Limited (BCGCL) in 2025. Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Limited (BCGCL), a joint venture with BHEL, came into being altogether on 21.05.2024 with an authorized share capital of Rs. 11 Crores and a paid-up capital of Rs. 1.0 Lakh. The company’s objective is to establish a coal-to-ammonium nitrate project in Odisha with an annual capacity of 0.66 million tons per annum (MTPA) of ammonium nitrate. The project has been structured into four major LSTK packages covering Gasification section, Gas purification, Ammonia synthesis, Nitric acid and also ammonium nitrate synthesis. Coal Gas India Limited (CGIL), a joint venture with GAIL, came into being altogether on 25.03.2025 to develop a coal-to-synthetic natural gas (SNG) project in West Bengal with an annual production capacity of 633.6 Million Nm³ of SNG.

Name of post : Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

No. of posts : 2

Minimum Academic Qualification:

Full time Graduate degree in Engineering (preferably Chemical / Electrical /Mechanical) from recognized University/Institute.

Post Qualification experience:

Minimum 19 years of overall experience, including at least 10 years cumulative experience also in project execution/management in the chemical, petrochemical, fertilizers, oil, gas, or coal gasification sector. Proven track record of leadership in large-scale industrial projects altogether involving multiple stakeholders in CPSEs / Govt. Sector/SPSE/Autonomous Institutions/ Private Sector.

How to apply :

Eligible candidates shall apply through online mode in the website www.coalindia.in only under Career with CIL >>>> Jobs at Coal India section

Last date of submission of Online Applications is 05.11.2025 (11.59PM)

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1 , Link 2