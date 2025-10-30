Applications are invited for recruitment of 31 vacant teaching posts or jobs in CUHP in 2025.

Central University of Himachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor in 2025.

Name of posts :

Professor

Associate Professor

Assistant Professor

No. of posts :

Professor : 11

Associate Professor : 11

Assistant Professor : 9

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC Regulations

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.cuhimachal.ac.in/index.php/job

Last Date of receipt of applications: 29.11.2025

Application Fees :

UR/OBC(NCL)/EWS : Rs. 1750/-

SC/ST/PwD/Women /Candidates (all categories) : Rs. 1500/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here