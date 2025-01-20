Applications are invited for recruitment of over 600 vacant positions or career in DFFCIL in 2025.

Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Manager, Executive and MTS in various disciplines in 2025.

Name of post : Junior Manager (Finance)

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification :

Pass in final examination of CA/CMA from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India/Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

Name of post : Executive (Civil)

No. of posts : 36

Essential Qualification :

Three years Diploma in Civil Engg./ Civil Engg. (Transportation)/ Civil Engg. (Construction Technology)/ Civil Engg. (Public Health)/ Civil Engg. (Water Resource) from a recognized University / Institute with not less than 60% marks

Name of post : Executive (Electrical)

No. of posts : 64

Essential Qualification :

Three years Diploma in Electrical / Electronics / Electrical & Electronics/ Power Supply/ Instrumental & Control / Industrial Electronics/ Electronics & Instrumentation / Applied Electronics / Digital Electronics / Instrumentation / Power Electronics /Electronics & Control Systems from a recognized University / Institute with not less than 60% marks.

Name of post : Executive (Signals & Communication)

No. of posts : 75

Essential Qualification :

Three years Diploma in Electrical & Electronics / Electronics & Communication / Electronics &

Telecommunication / Electronics & Instrumentation / Electronics & Computer / Electronics & Control Systems / Power Electronics / Electrical & Communication / Rail System and Communication / Electrical / Electronics / Microelectronics / Telecommunication / Communication / Instrumentation / Instrumentation & Control / Instrumentation Technology / Information Technology / Information & Communication Technology / Information Science and Technology / Computer Science & Engineering / Computer Science / Computer Engineering / Microprocessor from a recognized University / Institute with not less than 60% marks.

Name of post : Multi-Tasking Staff

No. of posts : 464

Essential Qualification :

Matriculation plus minimum one year duration Course completed Act Apprenticeship/ITI approved by NCVT/SCVT with not less than 60% marks in ITI.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://dfccil.com/

Closing Date of online Registration of Application and submission of online fee is 16th February, 2025

Application Fees :

Junior Manager/Executive (UR/OBC-NCL/EWS) : Rs.1000.00

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) (UR/OBC-NCL/EWS) : Rs.500.00

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here