Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in FDDI in 2025.
Footwear Design & Development Institute (FDDI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Hindi Translator in 2025.
Name of post : Junior Hindi Translator
No. of posts : 4
Essential Qualification :
Bachelor’s Degree with Hindi as a compulsory subject with minimum 55% marks from a recognized University/ Institute
Desirable Qualification : Master’s Degree in Hindi with minimum 55% marks from a recognized University / Institute
Essential Work Experience :
Diploma or Certificate course of in translation from Hindi to English & vice versa from a recognized University / Institute.
Or
Atleast 02 years experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa
Desirable Work Experience : Typing in Hindi and English
How to apply :
Candidates must submit online applications at https://www.fddiindia.com/career.php
Online applications will close at 11:59PM on 08 August 2025
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here