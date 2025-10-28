Applications are invited for recruitment to the post of Registrar in Girijananda Chowdhury University Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Girijananda Chowdhury University Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Registrar in 2025.

Name of post : Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

At least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic Level 11 and above or with 8 years of service in the Academic Level 12 and above including as Associate Professor along with 3 years experience in educational administration.

OR

15 years administrative experience of which 8 years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post.

OR

Comparable experience in research establishment and/or other institutions of higher education.

How to apply :

Eligible candidates may send their CV via email at [email protected]

Last date for submission of applications is 7th November 2025