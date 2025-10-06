Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or jobs in Hindustan Copper in 2025.

Hindustan Copper is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of General Manager (Materials & Contracts) in 2025. Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL), is a Schedule ‘A’ Mini-Ratna, Category-I Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the administrative control of the Ministry of Mines. It came into being in 1967 under the Indian Companies Act, 1956. HCL is the only company in India in copper ore mining and holds all the operating mining leases for copper ore in the country. The company’s current focus lies in exploration, mining, and beneficiation of copper ore to produce and sell copper concentrate. HCL operates copper mines at Malanjkhand (Madhya Pradesh), Khetri (Rajasthan) and Ghatsila (Jharkhand). It has facilities of a primary smelter and refinery at Ghatsila (Jharkhand), secondary smelter and refining facilities at Jhagadia (Gujarat), and a Continuous Cast Copper Wire Rod plant at Taloja (Maharashtra).

Name of post : General Manager (Materials & Contracts)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 120000-280000

Essential Qualification :

Bachelor Degree in Arts / Science / Commerce / Engineering with Post-Graduate Degree / Diploma in Materials Management / Supply Chain Management / Logistics Management / Logistics & Supply Chain Management

OR

MBA with specialization in Materials Management / Supply Chain Management / Logistics Management / Logistics & Supply Chain Management.

Age Limit in Years (Maximum) : 56 Years

How to apply :

Candidates may send their duly filled in application form on or before the closing date of

receiving application, i.e., 02/11/2025.

Candidates may send applications through Registered / Speed Post / Courier.

Send to the following address: General Manager (HR), Hindustan Copper Limited, Tamra Bhavan, 1, Ashutosh Chowdhury Avenue, Kolkata – 70001

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here