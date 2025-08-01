Applications are invited for recruitment of over 10000 vacant positions or career of Clerk under IBPS in 2025.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Customer Service Associate (Clerk) in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Customer Service Associate

No. of posts : 10277

Qualification :

A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read : 10 famous Shiva temples of North East India

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ibpsreg.ibps.in/crpcsaxvjl25/

Last date for submission of applications is 21st August 2025.

Application Fees :

Rs. 175/- (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/ DESM candidates.

Rs. 850 /- (inclusive of GST) for all others

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here