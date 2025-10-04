Applications are invited for recruitment of various scientific positions or jobs in ICMR in 2025.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Scientist-D in 2025.

Name of post : Scientist-D (Medical)

No. of posts : 4

Essential Qualification : MBBS or equivalent degree recognized by MCI/NMC

Desirable : MD/MS or also equivalent degree recognized by MCI/NMC or MPH from a recognized university

OR

Ph.D. from a recognized University in subject as given in Annexure-1

AND

Experience in Clinical/ Public Health Research

Essential Experience : Minimum 8 years of experience altogether

Name of post : Scientist-D (Non-Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Masters from a recognized university in any of the subject(s) altogether as given in Annexure-I

Desirable :

Ph.D. also from a recognized University in any of the subject(s) as given in Annexure-I

AND

Experience in Research & Development related to Biomedical Sciences, relevant to the job requirement (Biomedical Research) altogether in Govt./ Public Sector/ Pvt Institutions

How to apply :

Application should be submitted along with online application fees also, through online mode on

https://recruit.icmr.org.in up to 10th November, 2025 till 5:30 PM

Application Fees :

Application Fee (non-refundable) of Rs.1500/- (Rupees one thousand five hundred only). SC/ST/Women/PWD/EWS candidates altogether gets exemption from payment of application fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here