Applications are invited for recruitment of various non-medical positions or career in ICMR New Delhi in 2025.
ICMR New Delhi is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Scientist-E (Non-Medical) in 2025.
Name of post : Scientist-E (Non-Medical)
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification : Masters with PhD from a recognized University in any of the subjects
(Specify Subject/s) as given in Annexure-I
Essential Experience : 10 Years (including 2 Years of Managerial Experience). PhD is altogether considerable as 4 years’ experience (irrespective of the duration taken to complete the degree). MD/MS or equivalent is considerable as 3 years’ experience. MVSc is as 2 years’ experience. MPH/ M.Tech /ME will also not be considered as any experience. Experience in Research & Development related to Biomedical Sciences, relevant to the Job requirements (specify requirement) in Govt/Public sector/Private Institutions will be admissible.
Desirable Experience : Experience in Maternal, Child Health & Nutrition
Pay Scale : Level-13 of Pay Matrix (Rs.1,23,100-2,15,900) (7th CPC Scale) and usual allowances as admissible to ICMR employees
Age limit: Upper age limit is 50 years. (relaxable in accordance to GOI instructions)
How to apply :
Candidates should apply only through online mode on https://recruit.icmr.org.in
LAST DATE FOR RECEIPT OF APPLICATIONS: 10.11.2025
Application Fees :
Application Fee (non-refundable) of Rs.1500/- (Rupees one thousand five hundred only). SC/ST/Women/PwBD/EWS candidates get exemption from application fee.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here