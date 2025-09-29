Applications are invited for recruitment of various academic positions or jobs in IGNOU in 2025.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Consultant (Academic) in 2025. The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), established by an Act of Parliament in 1985, has continuously striven to build an inclusive knowledge society through inclusive education. It has also tried to increase the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) by offering high-quality teaching through the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode. The University began by offering two academic programmes in 1987, i.e., Diploma in Management and Diploma in Distance Education, with a strength of 4,528 students. Today, it serves the educational aspirations of over 3 million students in India and other countries altogether through 21 Schools of Studies and a network of 67 Regional Centres, around 2,000 Learner Support Centres and 20 overseas institutions. The University offers about 200 certificate, diploma, degree and also doctoral programmes, with a strength of nearly 250 faculty members and 230 academic staff at the headquarters and regional centres and over 35,000 academic counsellors from conventional institutions of higher learning, professional organisations, and industry among others.

Name of post : Consultant (Academic)

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : Rs. 40,000/- to 60,000/- (Forty Thousand to Sixty Thousand only) per month consolidated.

Eligibility Criteria :

Essential Qualification : M.A. in Sindhi

Desirable Qualification : NET Qualified/Ph.D. in Sindhi or relevant subject & also adequate knowledge of Hindi

How to apply :

Candidates may send detailed resume along with the scanned copies of the original certificates and also relevant documents online to [email protected] latest by 06.10.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here