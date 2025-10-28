Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in IIA in 2025.

Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of CNC Lathe-Programmer Cum Operator (Mechanical) in 2025.

Name of post : CNC Lathe-Programmer Cum Operator (Mechanical)

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : Rs.45,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Essential Education Qualifications :

Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or Institution, with a minimum aggregate of 60%.

OR

Two-year NCTVT-certified ITI course in any mechanical trade from a recognized Institution. Minimum aggregate of 60%, accompanied by a one-year Apprenticeship Certificate.

Essential Experience & Skill Requirements:

Candidates holding a Diploma in Mechanical Engineering must possess a minimum of one year of hands-on experience in the manufacturing of precision components, specifically involving CNC programming and machining operations.

Candidates with an ITI qualification (NCTVT-Certified) must have a minimum of two years of relevant experience in CNC programming & operations to manufacture precision components.

Applicants must demonstrate proficiency in manual CNC programming, including the ability to write and generate programs using M-Codes and G-Codes for CNC turning operations on Fanuc controllers

Remuneration : Rs.45,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Upper Age Limit : 35 years

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.iiap.res.in/iia_jobs/

The last date for receipt of online application is 26.11.2025 at 17.30 hours.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here