Applications are invited for recruitment of various non-teaching positions or jobs in IIIT Sonepat in 2025.

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Sonepat is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Accounts Officer, Executive Engineer, Junior Technician and Lab Technician in 2025.

Name of post : Accounts Officer

Essential Qualification :

B.Com with 12 years experience

OR

M.Com with 8 years experience

Desirable:

i. CA/ICWA/CS

ii. Adequate computer knowledge, especially in Tally accounting package.

iii. Candidate having familiarity and understanding of Purchase matters and having knowledge of General Financial Rules (GFR), Public Financial Management system, statutory compliance including finalization of accounts and preparation of financials etc.

iv. Retired official may be preferred.

Age limit: Not exceeding 65 years of Age at the time of engagement.

Consolidated Remuneration: – Rs. 60,000/- per month

Name of post : Executive Engineer (Civil)/ Electrical)

Essential Qualification :

First class B.E/B.Tech in relevant field with 8 years relevant experience

or

First class M.E/M.Tech with 5 years relevant experience.

Desirable:

i. Experience in construction or project of multi stories buildings and have experience in planning/ estimation/ measurement/ Tendering/maintenance of building as per the CPWD/PWD norm.

ii. Good Knowledge of CPWD manuals, preparation/checking of estimates/ drawings structure details/bill of quantities. Substitutes/deviation items statement and other associated issues related with building.

iii. Knowledge of LT and HT DG sets, substations, air-conditioning, lift and sewerage system.

iv. Retired official may be preferred

Age limit: Not exceeding 65 years of Age at the time of engagement.

Consolidated Remuneration: Rs. 40,000/- to Rs. 55,000/- per month (as per experience)

Name of post : Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical)

Essential Qualification :

B.E/B.Tech (Civil/Electrical) with 2 years’ Experience

or

Diploma in Engineering (Civil/Electrical) with 5 years’ experience

Desirable:

i. Knowledge of Computer applications viz word processing, Spread sheet, AutoCAD and MS project.

ii. On site experience in supervision of execution of civil/electrical works institutional projects including of contract management, Tendering, planning, budgeting, maintenance cost control estimation & billing, quality control and coordination with services.

iii. Knowledge of estimation, basic interpretation of structural design/ drawing and detail drawings and billing of civil works.

iv. Cable of assistance in running operation repair and maintenance of electrical systems, DG sets, execution of Electrical system HT/LT in large Institutional projects etc.

Age limit: Not exceeding 45 years of Age at the time of engagement.

Consolidated Remuneration: Rs. 30,000/- per month

Name of post : Lab Technician (CSE/IT)

Essential Qualification :

B.E./B.Tech (CSE/IT)/MCA or its equivalent in relevant area.

OR

Diploma in CSE/IT or relevant fields with three years experience

Desirable:

i. Experience in the area of Networking, Computer Programming, MIS management, Computer hardware and digital circuits etc.

ii. Knowledge of proper functioning of lab equipment and report faults promptly, Managing lab inventories and maintain usage records, installations & system updates and IT and safety protocols.

Age limit: Not exceeding 45 years of Age at the time of engagement.

Consolidated Remuneration: Rs. 30,000/- per month

Name of post : Lab Technician (ECE)

Essential Qualification :

B.E./B.Tech (ECE/EE/EEE) or its equivalent in relevant area.

OR

Diploma in ECE/EE/EEE or relevant fields with three years experience

Desirable:

i. Experience in the area of Networking, Computer Programming, MIS management, Computer hardware and digital circuits, Communication systems, Maintenance of Electrical equipment etc.

ii. Knowledge of proper functioning of lab equipment and report faults promptly, Managing lab inventories and maintain usage records, installations & system updates and safety protocols.

Age limit: Not exceeding 45 years of Age at the time of engagement.

Consolidated Remuneration: Rs. 30,000/- per month

How to apply :

Candidates may send a copy of the application form duly signed and enclosed with the Self- Attested photo-copies of certificates/testimonials, etc., to The Director, Indian Institute of Information Technology, Sonepat, Transit Campus:- SBIT, Palri, Meerut Road, Sonepat- 131023, Haryana by Speed Post/Registered Post on or before 17.11.2025 upto 5:00 PM super scribe on the

envelope cover APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF …………….

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here