Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Directors and Lecturers in 2025.

Name of posts :

Additional Director/Professor Deputy Director/Assistant Professor (Technical) Assistant Director/Lecturer (Technical) Assistant Director (Administration) Technical Assistant Clerk Assistant Director (Library) Section Officer (Hindi) Junior Assistant

No. of posts :

Additional Director/Professor : 1 Deputy Director/Assistant Professor (Technical) : 2 Assistant Director/Lecturer (Technical) : 4 Assistant Director (Administration) : 1 Technical Assistant : 7 Clerk : 5 Assistant Director (Library) : 1 Section Officer (Hindi) : 1 Junior Assistant : 3

Eligibility Criteria : As per Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) norms

How to apply :

Candidates must submit application along with necessary documents online at below given link: https://www.iip-in.com/iip-careers/current-openings.aspx latest by 24th September 2025 before 05:00pm.

In addition, applicants should send hard copy along with the demand draft of application fees and requisite documents to the Institute for record so as to reach latest by 1st October 2025 before 05:00 P.M.

Applicants must superscribe the sealed envelope with “Application for the post of …….” & addressed to: The Deputy Director (Administration), Indian Institute of Packaging, E-2 MIDC Area, Andheri (East), Mumbai – 400 093

Application Fee:

A Demand Draft in favour of “INDIAN INSTITUTE OF PACKAGING” payable at Mumbai, for Rs.1000/- for General Candidates, Rs. 500/- for OBC Candidates and Rs. 250/- for SC/ST Candidates to be submitted along with the application form. Any application received without application fees will be rejected & fees once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here