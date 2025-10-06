Applications are invited for recruitment of various non-teaching positions or jobs in IIT Gandhinagar in 2025.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Web Developer, Photographer and Videographer in 2025.

Name of post : Program Associate I (Photographer)

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Rs. 45,000/- to Rs. 70,000/- per month based on the experience and credentials of the candidate.

Qualification :

The percentage/grade points with respect to the academic qualification will be a minimum 60% or equivalent grade from Graduation onwards and 55% or equivalent grade in class 10th and 12th.

and

B.Tech./B.E./M.Sc./M.C.A./LLM./CA/CMA/CS/MBA/Professional qualification or equivalent in an appropriate discipline.

OR

B.C.A./B.Sc./B.A./B.Com./B.B.A./LLB. or equivalent qualification in an appropriate discipline with a minimum of 04 years of post-qualification experience.

Name of post : Program Associate I (Photographer)

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Rs. 45,000/- to Rs. 70,000/- per month based on the experience and credentials of the candidate.

Qualification :

The percentage/grade points with respect to the academic qualification will be a minimum 60% or equivalent grade from Graduation onwards and 55% or equivalent grade in class 10th and 12th.

and

B.Tech./B.E./M.Sc./M.C.A./LLM./CA/CMA/CS/MBA/Professional qualification or equivalent in an appropriate discipline.

OR

B.C.A./B.Sc./B.A./B.Com./B.B.A./LLB. or equivalent qualification in an appropriate discipline with a minimum of 04 years of post-qualification experience.

Name of post : Program Associate I (Videographer)

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Rs. 45,000/- to Rs. 70,000/- per month based on the experience and credentials of the candidate.

Qualification :

The percentage/grade points with respect to the academic qualification will be a minimum 60% or equivalent grade from Graduation onwards and 55% or equivalent grade in class 10th and

12th.

and

B.Tech./B.E./M.Sc./M.C.A./LLM./CA/CMA/CS/MBA/Professional qualification or equivalent in an appropriate discipline.

OR

B.C.A./B.Sc./B.A./B.Com./B.B.A./LLB. or equivalent qualification in an appropriate discipline with a minimum of 04 years of post-qualification experience

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdPEDQ2qotRnyIvxf3vYNT5mcN6IzUXHR-9xgiAyYv4HdiREA/viewform?usp=header

The last date for submitting the online application is 31st October 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here