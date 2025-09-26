Applications are invited for recruitment of 37 vacant positions or career in IIT Madras in 2025.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of Group A, Group B and Group C non-teaching posts or career in 2025.

Name of posts :

Deputy Registrar Senior Technical Officer Executive Engineer (on deputation) HVAC Officer (Direct Recruitment/ Deputation / Contract) Technical Officer Assistant Registrar Assistant Executive Engineer Junior Engineer Junior Assistant

No. of posts :

Deputy Registrar : 1 Senior Technical Officer : 8 Executive Engineer (on deputation) : 1 HVAC Officer (Direct Recruitment/ Deputation / Contract) : 1 Technical Officer : 1 Assistant Registrar : 3 Assistant Executive Engineer : 1 Junior Engineer : 9 Junior Assistant : 12

Eligibility Criteria :

Deputy Registrar :

Master’s degree with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale

and

5 years of administrative experience as Assistant Registrar in Pay Matrix Level 10 (Prerevised PB-3: GP 5400) or equivalent post in Government/ Government Research Establishments/ Universities/ Statutory Organizations/ Government Organizations of high repute.

Senior Technical Officer :

M.E/M.Tech in Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering / Electronics & Communication Engineering/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering with at least 55% marks or equivalent CGPA from a recognized University/Institute with 5 years of experience at the level of Technical Officer in Pay Matrix Level 10 (Pre-revised PB-3: GP 5400) or equivalent.

(OR)

B.E/B.Tech/M.Sc. in Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering / Electronics & Communication Engineering / Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Chemistry with at least 55% marks or equivalent CGPA from a recognized University/Institute with 8 years of experience at the level of Technical Officer in Pay Matrix Level 10 (Pre-revised PB-3: GP 5400) or equivalent

Executive Engineer (on deputation) : B.E/B.Tech in Electrical Engineering with at least 55% of marks or equivalent CGPA from a recognised University / Institute with 8 years of relevant experience at the level of Assistant Executive Engineer in Pay Matrix Level 10 (Pre-revised PB-3: GP 5400) or equivalent

HVAC Officer (Direct Recruitment/ Deputation / Contract) : B.E/B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 60% marks or equivalent from a recognized University / Institute with 15 years of service in the relevant field in any State/Central Government organizations/organization of high repute

Technical Officer :

Master’s in Physiotherapy with a specialization in Orthopedics / Occupational Therapy, with at least 55% marks or equivalent CGPA from a recognized University/institute, with 5 years of experience in Medical Devices Product Development from a reputed industry/institute.

(OR)

Bachelor’s in Physiotherapy/Occupational Therapy (Duration: at least 4 years, full-time), with at least 55% marks or equivalent CGPA from a recognized University/institute with 8 years of experience in Medical Devices Product Development from a reputed industry/institute.

Assistant Registrar : Master’s degree with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade on a point

scale with an excellent Academic record.

Assistant Executive Engineer :

M.E/M.Tech in Electrical Engineering with at least 55% marks or equivalent CGPA from a recognized University/Institute with 5 years of relevant experience

(OR)

B.E/B.Tech in Electrical Engineering with at least 55% marks or equivalent CGPA from a recognized University/Institute with 8 years of relevant experience.

Junior Engineer :

Bachelor’s Degree in relevant branch of Engineering with at least 60% marks or equivalent CGPA from a recognized University / Institution with 2 years of relevant experience

(OR)

Three-year Diploma in relevant branch of Engineering with 60% marks or equivalent CGPA from a recognized University / Institution with 5 years of relevant experience.

Junior Assistant : Bachelor’s degree in Arts/Science or Humanities, including Commerce, with at least 60% marks or equivalent CGPA from a recognized University/Institute, with knowledge of

computer operations

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online through the the Institute’s recruitment website: https://recruit.iitm.ac.in.

The portal for online application will be open from 27.09.2025.

The last date for submission of the online application is 26.10.2025 (IST 05.30 pm).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here