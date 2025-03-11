Applications are invited for recruitment of various positions or career under Indian Bank in 2025.

Indian Bank Trust for Rural Development (IBTRD), an organization under Indian Bank, is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Support Staff at Indian Bank Self Employment Training Institute Paschim Medinipur (Debra) in 2025. Indian Bank was incorporated on March 5, 1907 with an Authorized Capital of Rs 20 lakhs. It commence its business on August 15, 1907. In the year 1907, the Indian Bank Ltd. had the tree ‘Banyan’ as a part of its emblem denoting an all-around progress, growth (far and wide) and an ever-increasing prosperity. Its vision is “Delivering excellence in financial services through customer focus, employee engagement and sustainable growth.” Its mission is to bring the best of innovation and technology in our offerings and be responsive to the unique needs of every customer through all channels of choice

Name of post : Faculty

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Shall be a Graduate (any i.e., Science, Commerce, Arts) / Post Graduate; however, preference may be given to MSW/MA in Rural Development / MA in Sociology Psychology / B.Sc. (Veterinary), B.Sc. (Horticulture), B.Sc. (Agri.), B.Sc.( Agri. Marketing)/ B.A. with B.Ed. etc. Shall have a flair for teaching and possess sound Computer Knowledge.

Name of post : Office Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Shall be a graduate viz., (BSW/ BA/B.com/with computer knowledge.)

Knowledge in basic accounting is desirable

Name of post : Watchman / Gardener

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Should have passed 7th Standard.

How to apply :

Candidates should send complete application with all particulars and relevant certificates by Post/ Regd. Post to the INDSETI, Paschim Medinipur (Debra) address as given hereunder:

The Director, Indian Bank RSETI Vill- Paschim Beguni, PO- Chakshyampur, PS- Debra, Dist- Paschim Medinipur, PIN-721124, West Bengal

Last date for receipt of applications is 31st March 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here