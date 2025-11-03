Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or jobs in Indian Bank in 2025.

Indian Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Fire Safety Officers in 2025.

Name of post : Fire Safety Officer

No. of posts : 6

Qualification :

B.E. (Fire) from National Fire Services College (NFSC) Nagpur

OR

Four year Graduation Degree (B Tech / BE or equivalent) in Fire Technology / Fire Engineering/ Safety and Fire Engineering from College/ University approved by AICTE/UGC

OR

Bachelor’s degree from any University recognized by AICTE/UGC and also Divisional Offices course from National Fire Service College, Nagpur

OR

Bachelor’s degree from any University recognized by AICTE/UGC and also Graduate from Institute of Fire Engineers India / Institute of Fire Engineering – UK

OR

Bachelor’s degree from any University recognized by AICTE / UGC and also Station officer course from National Fire Service College, Nagpur with minimum of 60% marks in aggregate.

Experience :

Post qualification composite experience of minimum 03 years altogether as Fire Officer or equivalent post in PSUs /PSBs /Central Gov./State Govt. / City Fire Brigade / State Fire Services / Fire safety incharge in Corporate / Big Industrial Complex.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their application complete in all respects as per the prescribed format (Annexure A) along with copies of all the credentials as enumerated in Clause 2 below in a closed envelope super scribed “Application for the post of Fire Safety Officer on Contractual Basis – 2025” to the following address: Chief General Manager (CDO & CLO), Indian Bank, Corporate Office, HRM Department, Recruitment Section 254-260, Avvai Shanmugam Salai, Royapettah, Chennai, Pin – 600 014, Tamil Nadu.

All eligible and interested candidates should apply in the prescribed application format altogether to reach the address cited above on or before 21.11.2025.

An advance signed and also scanned copy of application may be sent to the email ID:

[email protected].

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here