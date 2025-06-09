Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and technical positions or jobs in Indian Institute of Astrophysics in 2025.

Indian Institute of Astrophysics is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Officers in 2025.

Name of post : Scientific Officer

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Level -10 (Rs.56100-177500) of VII CPC.

Essential Qualification and Experience :

Master’s degree in Physics/Mathematics/Space sciences or related areas from a recognized University or Institute with 03 years relevant experience in Science Communication (Verbal/Written) in Astronomy, Physics and General Science to the public.

OR

PhD degree in Physics/ Mathematics/ Space Sciences or related areas with good research contributions.

Desirable :

1. Proficiency in English and Kannada.

2. Good communication skills and good record of working with teams.

3. Hands on experience with data analysis tools and techniques apart from science communication and outreach activities

Age Limit : 35 Years

Name of post : Scientific Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Pay Scale : Level -07 (Rs.44900-142400) of VII CPC.

Essential Qualification and Experience : Full time Bachelor’s degree in Physics/ Mathematics from a recognized University or Institute with 02 years relevant experience in Science Communication (Verbal/Written) in Astronomy, Physics and General Science to the public.

Desirable Qualification :

1. Master’s Degree in Physics/ Mathematics/ Space Science or related areas.

2. Proficiency in English and Kannada. Good communication skills and good record of working with teams.

3. Hands on experience with data analysis tools and techniques apart from science communication and outreach activities.

Age Limit : 30 Years

Name of post : Junior Technical Officer

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Level -07 (Rs.44900-142400) of VII CPC.

Essential Qualification and Experience : Diploma in Electrical and Electronics Engineering (DEE) or equivalent from AICTE recognized institutes/ polytechnics.

Experience: 3 years’ experience in the following fields:

a) LED display systems operations, maintenance and trouble shooting.

b) Electrical power systems operation and maintenance.

c) Experience in Development, maintenance and upgrading of general electrical and electronics systems.

d) Maintenance of building management system, access control, CCTV and fire alarm suppression systems.

e) Proficiency in RCAD, Populating components on PCS, soldering.

f) Ability to work at heights of confined places such as DOME’s CATWALKS etc.

g) Proficiency in developing and maintaining technical documentation, drawings and manuals

Desirable : Strong understanding of electrical and digital electronics systems, specialized expertise in LED display systems. Operation, Maintenance and troubleshooting of Electrical power systems both HT and LT sides. Experience in power distribution systems

Age Limit : 30 years

Name of post : Junior Technical Officer

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Level -07 (Rs.44900-142400) of VII CPC.

Essential Qualification and Experience : Diploma in Mechanical Engineering (DME) or equivalent from AICTE recognizedinstitutes/ polytechnics.

Experience: 3 years’ experience in the following fields:

a) HVAC systems operations, maintenance and trouble shooting.

b) Experience in Development, maintenance and upgrading of mechanical systems.

c) Maintenance of building management system, access control, CCTV and fire alarm suppression systems.

d) Proficiency in CAD systems such as AUTODESK INVENTOR/ SOLID WORKS.

e) Ability to work at heights of confined places such as DOME’s CATWALKS etc.

f) Proficiency in developing and maintaining technical documentation, drawings and manuals.

Desirable : Strong understanding of mechanical systems including structural, thermal and digital systems. Mechanical components/systems design analysis, fabrication and installations. Experience in material handling and storage. Experience in VRF systems

How to apply :

Eligible candidates should apply online through Institute website https://www.iiap.res.in/iia_jobs/

Last date to apply is 7th July 2025 up to 5:30 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here