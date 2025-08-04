Applications are invited for recruitment of 260 vacant positions or career in Indian Navy in 2025.

Indian Navy is inviting applications from eligible unmarried men and unmarried women candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Short Service Commission (SSC) in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of posts : Short Service Commission (SSC) Officer

No. of posts : 260

Cadre wise vacancies :

1. Executive Branch {GS(X)/ Hydro Cadre} : 57

2. Pilot : 24

3. Naval Air Operations Officer (Observers) : 20

4. Air Traffic Controller (ATC) : 20

5. Logistics : 10

6. Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre (NAIC) : 20

7. Law : 2

8. Education : 15

9. Engineering Branch {General Service (GS)} : 36

10. Electrical Branch {General Service (GS)} : 40

11. Naval Constructor : 16

Also Read : Lucky colour purses you should carry according to your name initials

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Eligibility Criteria : As per Indian Navy norms

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/ from 9th August 2025 to 1st September 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here